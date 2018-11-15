Two thirds of African cities face 'extreme climate risk' [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A new climate analysis report has sounded the alarm, this time for Africa. Two out of three cities on the continent are at “extreme risk” of the threats posed by climate change.
Issuing the warning on wednesday, the British risk consultancy firm Verisk Maplecroft says two thirds of African cities could be affected by global warming in 2035.
It attributes the risk to rapid population growth and poor infrastructure.
