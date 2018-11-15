Welcome to Africanews

Two thirds of African cities face 'extreme climate risk' [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

A new climate analysis report has sounded the alarm, this time for Africa. Two out of three cities on the continent are at “extreme risk” of the threats posed by climate change.

Issuing the warning on wednesday, the British risk consultancy firm Verisk Maplecroft says two thirds of African cities could be affected by global warming in 2035.

It attributes the risk to rapid population growth and poor infrastructure.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

