South Africa's Malusi Gigaba resigns as MP

Former South African home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned from parliament.

His resignation was confirmed on Thursday morning by the office of the speaker. Gigaba also resigned as a Cabinet minister on Tuesday amid a series of scandals.

The former minister has faced a difficult few weeks, with pressure mounting from opposition parties on him to step down. He was found to have breached the executive ethics code by lying under oath. Gigaba has had to face two parliamentary inquiries into state capture.

EFF welcomes the resignation of Malusi Gigaba the liar pic.twitter.com/Tt7ppEA6mb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2018

This is not the first time that a brush with scandal has made Gigaba resign. His first resignation came in 2001 before he was re-elected to the National Assembly in 2004.

While Gigaba has stepped down from public office, he remains a member of the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee.

Agencies