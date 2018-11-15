South Africa's Malusi Gigaba resigns as MP

South Africa
Former South African home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned from parliament.
His resignation was confirmed on Thursday morning by the office of the speaker. Gigaba also resigned as a Cabinet minister on Tuesday amid a series of scandals.
The former minister has faced a difficult few weeks, with pressure mounting from opposition parties on him to step down. He was found to have breached the executive ethics code by lying under oath. Gigaba has had to face two parliamentary inquiries into state capture.
EFF welcomes the resignation of Malusi Gigaba the liar pic.twitter.com/Tt7ppEA6mb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2018
This is not the first time that a brush with scandal has made Gigaba resign. His first resignation came in 2001 before he was re-elected to the National Assembly in 2004.
While Gigaba has stepped down from public office, he remains a member of the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee.
Agencies
Go to video
Ethiopia high-profile security arrests: two more in police grips
Go to video
Tigray deserves praise for arrest of ex-army chief – Ethiopian activist
Go to video
When Ethiopia's ex-military chief was arrested, arrival in Addis
Go to video
Ethiopia arrested fleeing ex-security chiefs at Sudan border
Go to video
Ethiopia detains 36 spy officers over corruption, rights abuses
02:58
Artists veering into politics in Uganda. But do they have Ugandans at heart?