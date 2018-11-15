Photo: Ghana high school student's height sets social media alight

Ghana
Ghanaians have severally reacted to a photo showing an extraordinarily tall high school student. Name unknown, the teen is already been touted as a potential basketball player because of his height.
The state-owned Daily Graphic was among the first portals to share his photo sandwiched between his headmaster and a teacher. The photo attracted lots of comments and shares especially on Facebook.
He is a first-year student at the Swedru Secondary Business School, SWESBUS, a school located in the country’s Central Region.
Already, a sports journalist is on record to have said a Serbian varsity had contacted him on the possibility of getting the boy to be trained as a professional basketball player.
