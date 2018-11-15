Fintech and banking innovation in Benin

Business Africa
Benin seeks to take advantage of technological innovation by facilitating access to financial services through digital technology.
In this country, the question of the contribution of fintech to savings mobilization was recently discussed at the heart of World Savings Day on October 31, following the seventh edition of the African Exhibition of Invention and Technological Innovation held from 24 to 27 October 2018 in Cotonou.
