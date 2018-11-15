Welcome to Africanews

Allegations of bias hang over CAR military's recruitment [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

With the retirement of 800 soldiers in the Central African Republic (CAR), the government has since embarked on a recruitment so as to fill the void in line with the reform of the defense and internal security forces.

Now, out of more than 15,000 applications, 1023 recruits have been made across the country, including with the PK5 enclave.

However, there have been some criticisms of the process with some allegations of discrimination and partiality based on family and tribal considerations.

The head of the country’s armed forces’ human resources office, Commandant Solomon Pouna clears the air on the recruitment process.

