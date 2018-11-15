African Union plans institutional reforms ahead of heads of states meeting

The African Union 20th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council has opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a call for strengthened commitment in pursuing the African Union institutional reform process.

The Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat who officially opened the Executive Committee called on the need for member states to embrace the reforms as they would enhance the operations of the African Union Commission.

He underlined the need to enhance the efficiency of the Union to effectively deal with development initiatives and multifaceted challenges faced by the continent.

He further underlined the need to create the necessary growth with the ratification of the continental free trade area, and by honoring the financial obligations, including by adopting the 0.2 percent levy through national legislative bodies.