Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

AFCON: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa

AFCON: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa
Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reactions towards the offer of a $25,000 cash reward to the national football team for every goal scored in Saturday’s game against South Africa.

The offer was made by the governor of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta state region, Ifeanyi Okowa, who visited the Super Eagles in a training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

While it is not unusual for politicians to offer cash rewards to national football teams in Nigeria and Africa, some argued on social media that the money could be better spent on service delivery.

Social media reactions

Nigeria tops the qualification group with nine points, closely followed by South Africa on eight points.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..