Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Zimbabwe: one year after the fall of Robert Mugabe [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe: one year after the fall of Robert Mugabe [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

November 2, Zimbabwe would mark one year after the fall of the regime of Robert Mugabe. His former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose dismissal on November 6, 2017 triggered the crisis, has since taken over the helms of affairs of the country. He conducted the country’s only post-Mugabe era election which he took part in and won in July. So how is Zimbabwe doing after the Mugabe era?

First, we return to those those two weeks that changed the course of Zimbabwe’s history with our Zimbabwean colleague Nyasha K. Mutizwa, who lived these moments.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..