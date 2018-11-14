Zimbabwe: one year after the fall of Robert Mugabe [The Morning Call]

November 2, Zimbabwe would mark one year after the fall of the regime of Robert Mugabe. His former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose dismissal on November 6, 2017 triggered the crisis, has since taken over the helms of affairs of the country. He conducted the country’s only post-Mugabe era election which he took part in and won in July. So how is Zimbabwe doing after the Mugabe era?

First, we return to those those two weeks that changed the course of Zimbabwe’s history with our Zimbabwean colleague Nyasha K. Mutizwa, who lived these moments.