U.S ready to remove Sudan from terror-sponsored states list

The United States says it is ready to begin processes to remove Sudan from the list of terror sponsored state.

The US State Department said Tuesday, this underlines its commitment to international standards against fighting terrorism.

‘‘As part of this commitment, the United States is prepared to initiate a process of resending Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism”, said Steven Koutsis from the U.S Embassy in Khartoum.

A Sudan that has settled all outstanding claims in the United States and fully complies about North Korea, is a Sudan that is in a much better position internationally than it is now.

The presence of Sudan on the terror list means banks and international institutions are reluctant to guarantee commercial transactions with the country.

‘‘A Sudan that has settled all outstanding claims in the United States and fully complies about North Korea, is a Sudan that is in a much better position internationally than it is now”, Koutsis added.

Sudan has welcomed the development.

Khartoum is expected to improve its human rights situation and resolve internal conflicts as part of an undertaken in the fight against terrorism.

Washington put Sudan on the blacklist in 1993, accusing it of supporting extremist Islamist groups. Al-Qaeda’s founder, Osama Bin Laden, lived in the country between 1992 and 1996.

AFP