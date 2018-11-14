Welcome to Africanews

Impact of the first world war on Africa [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday paid tributes to the role played by African troops who fought for France during World War I.
It was the centenary anniversary of the first world war and it was the first time major European leaders paid tributes to African troops which took part in the war.

During the war, around 30,000 Africans are said to have died fighting on the side of France alone.

