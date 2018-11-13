Welcome to Africanews

The challenge with innovation and qualitative education in Africa [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

A first medical simulation center has just been created in Tunisia thanks to a partnership between the Honoris United Universities Network (HUU) and the Central University group. This center which is a first in Africa according to its initiators, will allow students to really practice their theoretical knowledge. But on the larger discuss for us is the issue of innovation in education in Africa.

Last month, Senegal hosted the Innovation Fair in the Education Sector in Africa. And at the fair, it was concluded that one of the biggest challenges for this sector is the ability of states to mobilize the necessary investments to advance the continent in innovation and enable young people to have qualitative education.

We speak with Luiz Lopez, CEO of Honoris Universities which in partnership with the Central University group created the first medical simulation center in Tunisia to hear more on the subject of Innovation on the continent.

