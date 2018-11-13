South African Home Affairs Minister resigns amid sex scandal

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, says his resignation is for national interest.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he had accepted Malusi Gigaba’s letter of resignation.

His office announced Gigaba’s departure on Tuesday.

The former Minister of Home Affairs was the target of supposed extortion attempts by an opposition politician after a sex video emerged following what he described as theft by hacking.

47-year-old Gigaba was Minister of Finance from March 2017 to February 2018. He had defied calls to resign following allegations of lying under oath and a leaked sex video