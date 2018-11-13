Felix Tshisekedi quits DRC opposition unity deal [The Morning Call]

It is a feeling of anger and discontent in the camp of the opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC after the surprise choice of Martin Fayulu as joint candidate for the opposition in the country’s upcoming December 23 presidential election.

On Monday, Felix Tshisekedi, head of the largest opposition party in the country, pulled out of the agreement. Tshisekedi’s withdrawal came after his Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party issued a statement which demanded that he withdraw his signature from the document.