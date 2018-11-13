Ethiopia arrests two top former security chiefs – Local media

Ethiopia
Federal police in Ethiopia have arrested two top former security chiefs as at Tuesday morning, local media portal, Addis Fortune, has reported.
The two are Kinfe Dagnew, a former Chief Executive Officer of Metal and Engineering Corporation, MetEC – the army’s business wing.
The other being Tekleberhan Woldearegay, former head of the Information Network Security Agency, INSA, the ertswhile feared intelligence wing of the country’s security setup.
The arrests come barely twenty-four hours after Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye disclosed instances of corruption in the financial dealings of MetEC and gross human rights abuse by INSA officials.
Overall, 63 suspects have been detained between the two bodies. 27 MetEC officials over suspected corruption and 36 INSA officials over rights violations.
Other reports indicate that a court has since denied bail to all the suspects “when federal police brought them before a federal judge at the 10th Criminal Bench of Lideta Division, as late as 9:00 pm yesterday,” the Addis Fortune added.
Go to video
Ethiopia detains 36 spy officers over corruption, rights abuses
Go to video
Ethiopian Airlines returns to Somalia, first time in 4 decades
Go to video
Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia summit: Integration, united voice, security tops agenda
Go to video
Photos: Economic union seeking Ethiopia welcomes Eritrea, Somalia leaders
01:02
Ethiopia police uncovers mass grave with 200 bodies
Go to video
Untimely, unwise: Ethiopian activist jumps the gun on Afwerki's visit