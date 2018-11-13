Ethiopia arrests two top former security chiefs – Local media

Federal police in Ethiopia have arrested two top former security chiefs as at Tuesday morning, local media portal, Addis Fortune, has reported.

The two are Kinfe Dagnew, a former Chief Executive Officer of Metal and Engineering Corporation, MetEC – the army’s business wing.

The other being Tekleberhan Woldearegay, former head of the Information Network Security Agency, INSA, the ertswhile feared intelligence wing of the country’s security setup.

The arrests come barely twenty-four hours after Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye disclosed instances of corruption in the financial dealings of MetEC and gross human rights abuse by INSA officials.

Overall, 63 suspects have been detained between the two bodies. 27 MetEC officials over suspected corruption and 36 INSA officials over rights violations.

Other reports indicate that a court has since denied bail to all the suspects “when federal police brought them before a federal judge at the 10th Criminal Bench of Lideta Division, as late as 9:00 pm yesterday,” the Addis Fortune added.