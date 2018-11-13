Eritrean kids enjoy first snow in Canada, PM Trudeau reacts

A Twitter post showing two Ertitrean kids enjoying what is their first snow in Canada, attracted a comment by the country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The 42-second video posted by one Rebecca Davies showed the kids, a boy and girl, jumping around in jackets in light snow downpour reportedly in Toronto. It has since garnered close to 2.6 million views.

The caption read: “A first snowfall for Eritrean children new to Canada. #NewcomersWelcome #WelcomeToCanada #RefugeeWelcome #Privatesponsorship #BVOR.”

The PM’s response came o, English and French: “Amazing – now convince them that shoveling is fun and you’re all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca. #WelcomeToCanada.”

Trudeau and Canada’s open-door policy to refugees is the direct opposite of what happens next door in the United States where Donald Trump continues to tighten entry rules.

Eritrea has long been labeled as a country that produces refugee seeking migrants, a claim that the government continually dismisses. Persons leaving are said to be doing so because of the political situation back home plus harsh economic conditions.