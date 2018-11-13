African researchers hampered by visa issues [Sci tech]

Did you know that almost 50 percent of researchers with an African nationality have reported they rarely travel to another country for work, compared to around 17 percent of European researchers?

A poll conducted by the RAND corporation for the Wellcome Trust, a London-based research charity in association with ‘‘Together Science Can Campaign’‘ needs to heard, in order to be addressed.

Ignatius Annor reached out to folks at Wellcome Trust to find out how wide-spread and detrimental this is for researchers.

Our survey show that African researchers were three times more likely than European and North American researchers to experience visa obstacles to international travel. That's detrimental because.

Also, Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates is leading a campaign among his peers to reinvent new sanitation technologies for developing countries.

The philanthropist and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation said ‘‘this is going to be a $6 billion annual opportunity for companies that are first to market’‘.