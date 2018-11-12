Welcome to Africanews

Who is DRC's opposition candidate Martin Fayulu? [The Morning Call]

It is surprise and surprise in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as seven opposition leaders on Sunday picked little known lawmaker Martin Fayulu as their joint candidate for the country’s long delayed presidential elections which would be held in December. The opposition leaders meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva in fact included two top figures Jean-Pierre Bemba and ex-provincial governor Moise Katumbi.

But both have been barred from standing in the election. So, who is Martin Fayulu and what led to his emergence as the opposition’s joint candidate? Africanews Nyasha Mutizwa and Brice Kinhou tell us in this report.

