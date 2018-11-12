Mixed sentiments as leaders meet in Italy to discuss Libyan crisis

Residents of Tripoli, the Libyan capital are hoping to see an end to the political and economic crisis since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A mixed bag of sentiments were expressed as leaders meet in Palermo, Italy on Monday to discuss the Libyan situation .

“We are optimistic (about the Palermo conference) and hope that the problem will be solved. The situation of the country depends on the words, an agreement to put an end to the problem. This does not depend on the weapons or the differences. Whether it is sectarian or tribal, depends on an agreement and a political process, it is a political dispute”, said Tripoli resident, Imad Mohammed.

Another resident, Ramadan Nasif thinks that “as far as the Palermo conference is concerned, there is nothing new, it is a conference like all the other conferences that have failed in the past. The right solution will not come from reflection but from real and concrete work.”

Inhabitants of this oil-rich nation have been hard hit since the fall of Gadaffi. The North African nation is been led by two rival groups. The national unity government in Tripoli with control over the West and a parallel cabinet in the East with support from Khalifa Hafta.

A new international conference opens in Palermo, Italy on Monday with the hope to bring all players together. But on the eve of this new move, some Libyans say they’re skeptical.

“We are first and foremost at the mercy of God, then at the mercy of the United Nations Security Council. The Security Council does not meet the warlords, the commanders of armed battalions and the militias, and asks them to surrender their weapons, there can be no kind of successful political dialogue “, Ramadan Nasif added.

General elections are expected to be held in 2019.

AFP