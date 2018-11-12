Is Martin Fayulu the best choice for DRC's opposition? [The Morning Call]

A Congolese lawmaker Martin Fayulu has been announced as the sole opposition candidate for the December 23 presidential election in the country. This is the choice of the seven main leaders of the opposition after three days of negotiations in Geneva, facilitated by the Kofi Annan Foundation.

We spoke with Tshitenge Lubabu a Congolese political analyst to hear some perspectives on the choice of a little known lawmaker as the candidate of the opposition.