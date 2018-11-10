Welcome to Africanews

Photos: Ethiopia PM cheered for publicly showing affection to first lady

Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, who has been winning praise for appointing more women in key government positions, celebrated the ‘first woman’ in his life, while on an official trip in the Amhara region.

Abiy, who held several diplomatic, development and administrative meetings on his official visit, took time off to celebrate and show affection to his wife, Zinash Tayachew.

Photos shared on the Twitter account of the office of the prime minister, showing Abiy and the first lady, in a public display of affection, triggered an outpouring of praise and admiration.

Tayachew also accompanied Abiy, as he toured Lake Tana and other historic sites, along with Eritrea’s president, Isaias Afwerki and Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo

ALSO READ: Eritrea, Ethiopia pledge to respect Somalia’s sovereignty

While in Bahir Dar, the first lady visited a center for rehabilitation and donated 15 wheelchairs.

The premier Abiy had pledged support when he visited the center during his last visit in the region.

