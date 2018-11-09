UEFA to re-elect Ceferin as president in february 2019

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday with no one aiming to challenge the Slovenian who has been president since 14 September 2016.

He beat Dutch football administrator Michael van Praag to replace Frenchman Michel Platini who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee for ethics violations.

The vote will be held at UEFA’s congress in Rome on Feb. 7.