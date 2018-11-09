The significance of a Somali ex-refugee woman elected to US congress [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
She is only 36 years old, a Somali woman, a Muslim, and former refugee, but all of that would not deter Ilhan Omar as voters backed her bid to the US Congress in the just concluded midterm elections; helping her to make history.
The Democrat candidate was resoundingly elected with over 78% of the vote in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, joining the surge of new candidates who helped the Democrats take back the House.
