The significance of a Somali ex-refugee woman elected to US congress [The Morning Call]

The significance of a Somali ex-refugee woman elected to US congress [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

She is only 36 years old, a Somali woman, a Muslim, and former refugee, but all of that would not deter Ilhan Omar as voters backed her bid to the US Congress in the just concluded midterm elections; helping her to make history.

The Democrat candidate was resoundingly elected with over 78% of the vote in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, joining the surge of new candidates who helped the Democrats take back the House.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

