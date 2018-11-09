Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

A conversation on the legalization of Marijuana [The Morning Call]

A conversation on the legalization of Marijuana [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

During a discussion on the decriminalization of drug use at a diplomatic dinner in Vienna in March, a Central African representative said that “African countries cannot decriminalize, because only criminals use drugs, and use them to have the courage to do their criminal deeds.

Contrasting with Europe, where he said people use drugs because they have access to everything – jobs, leisure, the diplomat claimed that in African countries, people are not using drugs, and those who use them need to be punished.” The diplomat’s take on drugs and their presence in African society summarizes the most common perceptions of and prejudices against drugs and people who use them.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..