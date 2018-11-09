A conversation on the legalization of Marijuana [The Morning Call]

During a discussion on the decriminalization of drug use at a diplomatic dinner in Vienna in March, a Central African representative said that “African countries cannot decriminalize, because only criminals use drugs, and use them to have the courage to do their criminal deeds.

Contrasting with Europe, where he said people use drugs because they have access to everything – jobs, leisure, the diplomat claimed that in African countries, people are not using drugs, and those who use them need to be punished.” The diplomat’s take on drugs and their presence in African society summarizes the most common perceptions of and prejudices against drugs and people who use them.