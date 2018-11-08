Vote count underway in Madagascar [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After millions of people cast their ballots in Wednesday’s presidential election in Madagascar, counting is under way. According to the country’s electoral commission, the CENI, turnout was around 40 percent.
Provisional results are expected by November 20, which must then be confirmed by the High Constitutional Court by November 28.
