Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Vote count underway in Madagascar [The Morning Call]

Vote count underway in Madagascar [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

After millions of people cast their ballots in Wednesday’s presidential election in Madagascar, counting is under way. According to the country’s electoral commission, the CENI, turnout was around 40 percent.

Provisional results are expected by November 20, which must then be confirmed by the High Constitutional Court by November 28.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..