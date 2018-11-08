Urgent food needed in C.A. R - WFP

Nearly half of the inhabitants of the Central African Republic need urgent food. The United Nations says, this is the worst situation since 2014.

This Central African nation has 4.5 million inhabitants.

According to a recent United Nations study on food security in the country, the situation is mainly as a result of renewed tension, which is now been undermined by violence between armed groups.

Nutritional conditions in the Central African Republic continue to deteriorate due to persistent insecurity.

The UN is therefore calling for urgent action to prevent another human tragedy at a time when the country has seen an upsurge in violence since the beginning of November.

Currently, 60% of the 620,000 displaced people live with host families. The World Food Program says, this is hampering an already deteriorating situation on the ground.

The Central African Republic has been experiencing unrest since 2013.

