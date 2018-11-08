Welcome to Africanews

The Nigerian lady with tribal marks challenging stereotypes [The Morning Call]

Facial scars or what’s popularly known as ‘tribal marks’ in Africa, historically was used as an indicator of which tribe a person belongs to. it even served as a sign of beauty.

Today, many who wear these intentional scarification on the face do not find it appealing and could in fact find it very embarrassing.

We hear the story of a Nigerian lady defying the odds with markings on her face.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

