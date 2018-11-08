Manchester United first English team to win at Juventus in 15 years

Manchester United snatched an extraordinary 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Things turned in favor of the visitors with just four minutes left on the clock. A goal from Mata and an own goal from Sandro cancelled out Ronaldo’s sixty fifth minute goal. United became the first English team to beat Juventus away from home in 15 years.

“It is a fantastic victory for us, a victory that is not just about the points that we lost at home, it is about the feeling of how well we played and I think even if this game didn’t hand me the victory, I would have the same feeling, that the team played really really well from the first minute, I repeat, against a super team.” Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager.

It was The Old Lady’s first defeat of the season and was unexpected.

“Let’s say that tonight’s defeat could be painless. We can not always win, and tonight’s defeat was unexpected since we played well. We need to improve our finishing and score goals.” Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus still lead Group H with nine points but United are second on seven, two ahead of Valencia in third place, while Young Boys are bottom of the group and can no longer finish in the top two.