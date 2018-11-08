Ethiopia president woos investors in South Africa

Ethiopia’s president, Sahlework Zewde appealed to investors in South Africa to invest in her country, arguing that government has deliberately put in place an enabling environment.

Zewde, who was attending the inaugural session of the Africa Investment Forum, held in South Africa, highlighted the projects being done by Ethiopia to attract investment.

“In terms of infrastructure, we have an electric, railway, and the Ethiopian Airlines. All of this helps in attracting investors,” she said.

We have a target to move the country to another level. The main focus for economic growth is making Ethiopia the manufacturing hub of Africa. We plan to be there by 2025.

South African, companies including the telecommunications giant, MTN, have expressed interest in entering the Ethiopian market, that has previously been dominated by state enterprises.

READ

MORE

MTN

President Sahleowk also noted that the private sector will play a critical rôle in helping Ethiopia achieve its ambitious 2025 economic targets.

“We have a target to move the country to another level. The main focus for economic growth is making Ethiopia the manufacturing hub of Africa. We plan to be there by 2025,” she said.

READ

MORE

Zewde is expected to have a bilateral meetings with several South African government officials on the sidelines of the forum.