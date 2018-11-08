Egypt to review law curbing NGOs

Egypt is considering reviewing a law long criticised by human rights groups that restricts the work of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The review over the controversial law was ordered by President Abel Fatah Al-Sisi on Tuesday.

Sisi said that a new committee would draft a comprehensive vision for amending the law regulating NGOs and civil society in the country.

Human rights groups and activists have long complained that the law in effect bans their work and makes it harder for charities to operate.

In May 2017, Sisi signed into effect the law that restricts the operations of NGOs. The law was meant to strictly control them. It banned domestic and foreign groups from engaging in rights work or anything that can be said to harm national security, public order, public morals or public health.

Furthermore, the law imposes fines of more than 55,000 US dollars and up to five years of imprisonment on those who do not comply with it.

Reuters