Chinese Yuan at its lowest in 10 years

China has dropped its national currency’s reference rate against the US dollar by nearly 10%, in a bit to boost its exports. The Central Bank aims to determine the real value of the Yuan on the world market, in order to take into account its supply and demand on the foreign exchange market.

