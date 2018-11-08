Chinese Yuan at its lowest in 10 years

Business Africa
China has dropped its national currency’s reference rate against the US dollar by nearly 10%, in a bit to boost its exports. The Central Bank aims to determine the real value of the Yuan on the world market, in order to take into account its supply and demand on the foreign exchange market.
05:18
Setting the record straight on Zimbabwe's oil [Business]
01:29
Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas deposits in north - President
Go to video
Zimbabwe to continue with multi currency regime - President
01:17
Sudan announces 15 month austerity programme
00:50
Zimbabwe lifts import ban to address shortage of basic goods
01:31
Defiant Chamisa says Mnangagwa needs legitimacy to revive Zimbabwe's economy