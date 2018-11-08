Cameroon's kidnapped school children reunited with parents [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
78 children kidnapped from a boarding school in Cameroon were freed on wednesday and have now been reunited with their parents.
The group of 42 girls and 36 boys was seized early Monday by gunmen, along with their principal, a teacher and a driver.
They were all at their Presbyterian Secondary School in Bamenda, northwest Cameroon before the kidnapping. But still in custody is the school principal and a teacher.
