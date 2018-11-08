Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon's kidnapped school children reunited with parents [The Morning Call]

Cameroon's kidnapped school children reunited with parents [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

78 children kidnapped from a boarding school in Cameroon were freed on wednesday and have now been reunited with their parents.
The group of 42 girls and 36 boys was seized early Monday by gunmen, along with their principal, a teacher and a driver.

They were all at their Presbyterian Secondary School in Bamenda, northwest Cameroon before the kidnapping. But still in custody is the school principal and a teacher.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..