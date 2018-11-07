WHO holds health and environment conference in Libreville [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
in Libreville, the Gabonese capital, around 100 health, environment and finance ministers or their representatives from across Africa are taking part in a health and environment conference. Organized by the Wordl Health Organization WHO, the conference aims at addressing health issues on the continent stemming from the environment.
23% of premature deaths in Africa, the WHO says is attributable to environmental causes, the highest for any region in the world.@jerrybambi1
01:35
Cairo is world's second most polluted megacity, initiatives to tackle this yield results
01:24
Air pollution kills 600,000 kids annually mostly in Africa, Asia -WHO
Go to video
Anonymous hacks Gabon government sites
Go to video
Gabon president hospitalized in Saudi for 'mild fatigue'
00:58
WHO to meet on Congo's Ebola outbreak as toll soars
05:09
Benin initiates plans to curb child trafficking [The Morning Call]