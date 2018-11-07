Welcome to Africanews

WHO holds health and environment conference in Libreville [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

in Libreville, the Gabonese capital, around 100 health, environment and finance ministers or their representatives from across Africa are taking part in a health and environment conference. Organized by the Wordl Health Organization WHO, the conference aims at addressing health issues on the continent stemming from the environment.

23% of premature deaths in Africa, the WHO says is attributable to environmental causes, the highest for any region in the world.

