Prince Charles meets Nigeria's Buhari, religious leaders, traditional rulers in Abuja

Britain’s Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday on the third and final leg of their Africa tour.

The royal pair who are in Nigeria on three-day businesses and a cultural tour was received at the presidential villa in Abuja by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The heir to the British throne also met with religious leaders and traditional rulers.

The Emiir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, noted that as much as the country have good intentions around issues like domestic violence and child rights and demography, there are also conversations that perhaps they are not ready for at this point in time and that should not be mixed into these conversations.

“ So overall I think it was a very interesting conversation and some traditional leaders like the Ooni of Ife talked about this program on youth empowerment. The Shehu of Borno spoke about Boko Haram, the Oba of Benin spoke about some of his housing projects, the Obi of Onitsha spoke about poverty and the Obi being a former banker and me being a former banker talked about poverty and the economy and the Sultan made a general comment about the importance of traditional rulers for national unity, so that was basically the conversation,” he added.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting the commercial city of Lagos on November 7 on the second day of their three-day visit to the country.

Prince Charles last visited the country in 2006 during President Olusegun Obasanjo tenure.

The Royals are on the final leg of a tour of three African nations, having already visited Gambia and Ghana.

Prince Charles took over as the head of the Commonwealth of Nations last April, succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II.