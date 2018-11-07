Mozambican refugees return home

After years in refugee camps in Malawi, thousands of Mozambicans are returning home. This is after an easing of tensions between Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party and the opposition, Renamo.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has been helping thousands of the refugees return home after three years in the Luwani refugee camp.

“I am going back and my hope is that after next year’s elections there will be peace in my country. I will be following events and if they take a bad turn, I will definitely come back here,” said Violet Kasinika, one of the refugees.

Mozambique has been scarred by repeated convulsions of violence, sending people fleeing across the country’s border.

According to UNHCR more than than 12 000 Mozambicans crossed the border into Malawi from 2015 to 2016.

“I heard that the fighting has stopped in my country and that is why I have decided to go back. However things could turn violent at any time because I do not trust the politicians in my homeland,” said Langitoni Wandaraz, another refugee.

Apart from internal political tensions, Mozambique has also been struggling with the emergence of an Islamist insurgency in the northern coastal region which has killed scores of civilians and police.

Reuters