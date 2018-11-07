Welcome to Africanews

Malagasy voters hope for revival of economy [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Voting is currently taking place in Madagascar, but If there is anything the Malagasy people would vote for other than candidates, it would be for jobs and a better economy. More than three-quarters of the population live in poverty.

In this report, we hear some of their expectations, for the country’s economy and their life generally.

