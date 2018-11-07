Madagascar elections: candidates cast votes

The three front runners in the November 7 Presidential elections in Madagascar cast their ballots on Wednesday.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and his two main rivals who double as former Presidents: Andry Rajoelina, Marc Ravalomanana voted in different polling stations in the capital of the Indian Ocean island, Antananarivo.

After voting, they urged the nearly 10 million registered voters to vote wisely.

“I call on all Malagasy people to make their choices, in order to determine who will lead the country for the next five years,” said Malagasy presidential candidate, Andry Rajoelina

For his part, Marc Ravalomanana enjoined his countrymen and countrywomen to exercise their civil duties as unto the nation.

I appeal to all Malagasy people who have the right to vote, to do their duty for the nation

A second round involving the top two candidates is scheduled for December 19, in case none of the 36 candidates racing for Presidency, wins a majority of the votes. The first provisional results of the first round are expected on November 20.