Gabonese concerned over rumors on Bongo's health

Gabonese have expressed deep concern over rumors surrounding the health of President Ali Bongo.

A couple of weeks ago, the government confirmed that Bongo was admitted in a Riyadh hospital for stress and fatigue. Some residents just want more information to allay fears and anxiety.

“We don’t have enough information about his illness. We had perhaps only one piece of information from his spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, who made us understand that he was severely tired and that he was admitted at a hospital in Saudi Arabia….., Angel Gael Makaya, a student said.’‘

If there is a vacancy, or if there is a permanent impediment, as determined by the Constitutional Court, in this case the President of the Senate shall act as interim President.

In the capital, Libreville, some are even having wild thoughts.

For former Governor of the Estuary province, Mamadou Tsoumou “the President of the Republic is the cornerstone of constitutional institutions, it is true. But the fact remains that administrations, other institutions that have business contracts or have signed a business contract, do everything they can to make things work perfectly. We cannot block the country’s situation just for the president’s health. Later we will see, and then there are the usual procedures of the Nation”, he said.

Bongo was in Saudi Arabia to attend an investment summit late October but failed to show up after his admission at a Riyadh hospital.

AFP