World Youth Forum concludes in Egypt [The Morning Call]

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi opened the second World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday. In his speech, El-Sisi said that the aims of the forum are to create a world of “hope, beauty, and humanity, without conflict, poverty, ignorance and illness” and to help young innovators realize their dreams.
The forum brings together 5,000 young people from 160 nations to take part in 30 sessions. Other keynote speakers at the opening ceremony stressed the need for discussion and exchange of expertise.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

