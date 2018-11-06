World Youth Forum concludes in Egypt [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi opened the second World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday. In his speech, El-Sisi said that the aims of the forum are to create a world of “hope, beauty, and humanity, without conflict, poverty, ignorance and illness” and to help young innovators realize their dreams.
The forum brings together 5,000 young people from 160 nations to take part in 30 sessions. Other keynote speakers at the opening ceremony stressed the need for discussion and exchange of expertise.
Go to video
BBC's biggest bureau outside the UK is in Africa – Nairobi, Kenya
Go to video
Nigeria's Tiwa Savage dedicates MTV EMA award to 'girls with dreams'
01:38
Madagascar's presidential hopefuls hold final campaigns
Go to video
Tunisian activist Aya Chebbi appointed African Union's Youth Envoy
10:04
More than 500 million Africans have no birth certificates
Go to video
Photos: 'This Is Africa' - Profile of the Arab Republic of Egypt