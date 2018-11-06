UK: next in line to British throne, Prince Charles turns 70 Nov. 14

Britain’s Prince Charles and heir to the British throne will be 70 years on Wednesday, November 14. The Prince of Wales will only become king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This means, Prince Charles will have waited longer than any of his predecessors to head a royal family that dates back to 1,000 years.

Simon Lewis is Former Communications Secretary for Queen Elizabeth II.

He's already indicated and it's been agreed that he will take on the Commonwealth when he becomes sovereign, that shows his commitment to being the kind of king that the country will be looking to when the time comes.

“Charles the Prince of Wales is going to be the best prepared monarch probably in history, and I think he’ll be a very good king, the fact is he’s been waiting for this, been prepared for this for his whole life, and I think the preparation he’s had and the fact that he’s ready for it, even at this age, I think he is as well prepared as he could possibly be, and just think of something like the Commonwealth, where he’s already indicated and it’s been agreed that he will take on the Commonwealth when he becomes sovereign, that shows his commitment to being the kind of king that the country will be looking to when the moment comes”, Lewis said.

The Prince like any other public figure has faced criticisms. His critics claim he will ‘’ bring disaster upon Windsor’‘, but closed associates who spoke to Reuters on anonymity said ‘’ there’s a whole load of stuff that is just not true’‘.

In private, Charles is passionate about arts, culture, theatre, literature, opera and pop music.

Prince Charlies is happiest in his garden, loves Shakespeare, paints water-colours and has written children’s books.

His campaigning for causes such as the environment and climate change has led to accusations he is interfering in matters that British royals should avoid. He was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948.

