Madagascar: timid concerns in politics by youths

Madagascar, a country with an exceptional demography. 2 out of every 3 persons is under 25 years old.

Interestingly, this young population seems to be disinterested in the politics of the country.

In the 2013 presidential elections for example the abstention rate had reached a record level of 50% one of the highest ever recorded in the history of the island.

"People are afraid to talk about politics and elections because they think they will be fooled again."

A few hours to the 2018 presidential elections, Liberty 23, a civil and social organization is trying to bridge the gap and get more youths to get involved in the voting exercise.

Here again the timidity by the youths is very evident.

Lalaina Randriamanana, General Coordinator Liberty 32 association says

While a majority ignore their civil right to vote, a few like Jonathan and his friends want to vote for a new president as they rally behind Dama, leader of one of Madagascar’s most famous music group as well as a presidential candidate.

“I will continue to support the candidate Dama Mahaleo through concrete actions such as investing in tourism for example.”

With more than a hundred political parties, including 36 candidates for the 2018 presidential election, the Malagasy people will decide the fate of the country on Wednesday, November 7.