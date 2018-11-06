Cameroon's president Paul Biya begins new seven-year term [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is the day he took over power 36 years ago and it is the day he elongates his stay even longer, Cameroon’s re-elected President Paul Biya today gets sworn-in in Yaounde.
It will be the 85 year old’s seventh term mandate. It will be the first time members of the Senate and the Constitutional Council will be participating in the oath-taking ceremony that takes place within 15 days from the proclamation of election results.
And this term for Biya puts him at the second rank of the current longest-ruling heads of state on the continent who are non-royal national leaders. But controversy still trails the October 7 presidential election that’s given Biya this new mandate.
We got on the streets of Cameroon to hear what Cameroonians think about the new dispensation.
