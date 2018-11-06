Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon's president Paul Biya begins new seven-year term [The Morning Call]

Cameroon's president Paul Biya begins new seven-year term [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is the day he took over power 36 years ago and it is the day he elongates his stay even longer, Cameroon’s re-elected President Paul Biya today gets sworn-in in Yaounde.
It will be the 85 year old’s seventh term mandate. It will be the first time members of the Senate and the Constitutional Council will be participating in the oath-taking ceremony that takes place within 15 days from the proclamation of election results.

And this term for Biya puts him at the second rank of the current longest-ruling heads of state on the continent who are non-royal national leaders. But controversy still trails the October 7 presidential election that’s given Biya this new mandate.
We got on the streets of Cameroon to hear what Cameroonians think about the new dispensation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..