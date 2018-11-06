Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto arrested

Cameroon
Cameroon’s opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, who lost the October 7 presidential election to president Paul Biya was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Africanews correspondent in Yaounde.
Our correspondent, Joël Honoré Kouam said Kamto, who heads the Mouvement pour la Renaissance du Cameroun (MRC) was arrested at the Nlongkak roundabout in Yaoundé, while leading a rally of his supporters in a protest.
Kamto’s arrest happened a few hours after Biya was sworn-in for a seventh term, having been declared winner of the October 7 polls with 71% of votes cast.
Kamto, a lawyer and former justice minister in Biya’s government has rejected the election results and called on his supporters to resist the ‘illegitimate’ government.
