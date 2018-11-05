UCL & CAF: Al Ahly inches close to 9th crown [Football Planet]

Football Planet
Al Ahly is inching close to a 9th crown in the African champions league as the finals is expected in Tunis next Friday.
Also, we take a close look at Video Assistance Refereeing (VAR). The technology was used for the first time in the League of Champions and this dominated debates over its performance. We speak to Togolese journalist, Steven Lavon for his thoughts.
And, we bring you all the details in the CAN U-23 2019 tournament with Guinea re-establishing her rights.
Our Wahany Sambou has the details on Football Planet.
