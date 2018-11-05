Prince Charles, Camila meet Ghana's Ashanti King Osei Tutu II

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have met Ghana’s Ashanti King, Osei Tutu II in his palace, Kumasi, the country’s second largest city.

The royal couple took part in a spectacular traditional “Durbar” to celebrate the cultural ties with the Commonwealth.

Heir to the British throne, the Prince of Wales officially has no political entitlement.

But his African tour coupled with movements of the other members of the royal family are being closely monitored as the United Kingdom prepares to exit the European Union

The EU is the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner, and to compensate for the losses caused by Brexit, the country intends to stimulate trade with the 52 other Commonwealth nations.

Nineteen of these countries are in Africa, where Prime Minister Theresa May wants Britain to be the largest foreign investor in the G7 by 2022.

The Prince of Wales will take over leadership of the Commonwealth after the Queen.

Before Ghana, Prince Charles and Camilla paid visits to the Gambia and Nigeria.