Knocks for Nigerian army's Trump video post on twitter [The Morning Call]

It has been several knocks for the Nigerian military as the army on Friday appeared to use the words of U.S. President Donald Trump to defend its shooting of protesters over the past week.

The official twitter page of the army posted a video clip of Trump’s speech at the White House on Thursday regarding illegal immigration and border security. Trump in the video had said that throwing stones and rocks at American troops would be considered as firearms. The Nigerian army twitter handle however has since deleted the video clip following the backlash it received.