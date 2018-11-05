Nigeria's Tiwa Savage dedicates MTV EMA award to 'girls with dreams'

Celebrated African diva and pop star Tiwa Savage made history on Sunday as she became the first Nigerian female artist to win the ‘Best African Act’ award at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).

Tiwa was up against stiff competition from fellow Nigerian act Davido, South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah, Kenya’s Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.

The African act category, in 2005, was introduced at the MTV EMAs to enhance musical alliances across borders, and promote cultural integrations.

I’ve been through a lot but I’ve kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did.

Celebrating her award, Tiwa took to Instagram, where she thanked her fans and dedicated the award to ‘girls with dreams’.

The biggest winner of the MTV EMAs held on Sunday at the Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain was 21-year-old Camila Cabello who took home the ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best U.S. Act’ accolades.

About Tiwa Savage

Tiwa, who currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, has been a consistent staple on the Nigerian and African music scene since she joined Don jazzy’s Mavin Records in 2012.

Playing several roles as songwriter, performer and actress, Tiwa who sings in English and Yoruba, has also won the MTV Africa Music Award, Channel O Music Video Award, Nigeria Music Video Award and City People Entertainment Awards among others.

“Tiwa is truly deserving of this award which is an affirmation of how consistent, commitment and hard work leads to success,” Alex Okosi, executive vice president Viacom International Media Networks Africa told Times Live.

She has recently been trending over rumours that she is dating fellow Nigerian star Wizkid, fuelled by the latter’s Fever music video in which Tiwa is a video vixen.