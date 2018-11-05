Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Nigeria court blocks probe of governor taking dollar bribes

Nigeria court blocks probe of governor taking dollar bribes
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A High Court in Nigeria’s Kano State has blocked a legislative probe into alleged bribe-taking by state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Daily Nigerian portal has reported.

The portal led by its editor-in-chief Jafar Jafar have over the last two months shared videos of Ganduje reportedly taking dollar denominated bribed from contractors.

The Kano State House of Assembly, which has the powers to impeach Ganduje on stated misconduct, opened a probe into the videos which have since gone viral.

Jafar has since appeared before the legislature’s committee of enquiry even though Ganduje sent a representative last week to stress that he had never in his life collected a bribe.

The journalist appearing before the house insisted that the videos were true and that the bribe sums the governor received amounted to $5 million.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..