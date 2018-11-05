Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar: social media use in election campaign [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Two former Madagascar presidents drew tens of thousands of supporters to rival rallies in the capital Antananarivo on Saturday as they entered the final stretch of their election campaign.
Marc Ravalomanana and rival Andry Rajoelina are frontrunners in the November 7 ballot in Madagascar.

Both have also been using the social media strongly in the build up to this election and we went to see just how much of an impact it has been.

