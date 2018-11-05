Madagascar: social media use in election campaign [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two former Madagascar presidents drew tens of thousands of supporters to rival rallies in the capital Antananarivo on Saturday as they entered the final stretch of their election campaign.
Marc Ravalomanana and rival Andry Rajoelina are frontrunners in the November 7 ballot in Madagascar.
Both have also been using the social media strongly in the build up to this election and we went to see just how much of an impact it has been.@jerrybambi1
02:28
Madagascar: 36 candidates, 4 ex-presidents
Go to video
DR Congo opposition says logistics delivery a PR stunt
03:20
Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek fifth term [The Morning Call]
Go to video
#TheKaBernzWedding: Ugandan 'couple' wed to raise university tuition
01:23
Live: Paul Biya wins seventh term with over 71% of votes
06:26
Madagascar: Candidates protest media discrimination ahead of polls [The Morning Call]