Madagascar elections: Rajoelina hopes to 'save country'.

Former Madagascan President and a candidate in the November 7 Presidential elections has promised to save the country if voted President.

Andry Rajoelina made the pledge to thousands of supporters who turned out for his campaign on Saturday in Tulear, in south-east Madagascar.

“The people of Madagascar live in despair and I am here to give hope, and catch up on Madagascar’s backwardness in development.”

The people of Madagascar live in despair and I am here to give hope, and catch up on Madagascar's backwardness in development.

His supporters are upbeat about his chances at the polls.

“I will vote Andry Rajoelina because he has built a lot of infrastructure. He is better than his predecessors, because they did nothing but did many things to him,” said Rajoelina supporter, Mahatombo.

For her part, Zety wants a President who would ensure she can send all her eight children to school.

“I have eight children… Four go to school, four don’t. Because my only job is to sell the soup I cook.”

Former mayor of Antananarivo, Andry Rajoelina, made several promises throughout the campaign, including upgrading the nation’s chief port of Tamatave. The presidential election is scheduled for Wednesday, November 7.