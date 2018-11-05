Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia, Kenya win big at NYC marathon

USA

Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa won men’s title while Kenya’s Mary Keitany won a dominant fourth women’s crown at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The 36 year old Kenyan dominated the women’s race by tackling 42 kilometres in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Keitany, second to American Shalane Flanagan in 2017 after three New York victories, returned to the top with a runaway performance.

Ethiopia’s Desisa claimed victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds as he and fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata passed defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished third in 2 hours ,06 minutes and 26 seconds.

Kitata covered some 2 hours ,6 minutes and a second.

London champion and fellow Kenyan, Vivian Cheruiyot was a distant second in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 2 seconds. Over 50,000 runners took part in this popular event.

